ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Soaring car thefts happening in Central New York and across the state, and now Governor Kathy Hochul is taking action announcing a five point plan to combat the dangerous rise in stolen cars.

The 55 million dollar action plan focuses on supporting local police agencies and efforts to prevent the alarming number of car break-ins we’re seeing here in Central New York.

The dangerous trend among teens is only getting worse across the state. Last month alone, car thefts were up 36 percent in Onondaga County. 75 percent of the break-ins in the state are Kias and Hyundai’s. Certain models made between 2011 and 2022, lack an anti-theft device, putting them at an even higher risk.

With two-thirds of the car break-ins in the Empire State happening in Rochester and Buffalo, Governor Hochul is investing in law enforcement, equipment technology, strengthening the prosecution of car thefts and more.

“The thieves go on to commit other crimes as well. With their stolen vehicle they get this sense of invisibility to steal from someone else, assaults, rob a store and of course our local law enforcement who wants to be out there solving other crimes has to be diverted as well as our criminal justice system because of this phenomenon,” said Governor Hochul.

Kia and Hyundai owners at risk are now being alerted through mail. 440,000 people in the state will receive a letter from the DMV as soon as Friday.

“Telling them where to get their help, what to do, and I believe that when this hits the mail, they are going to run out to the dealers and say, yeah I don’t want to have my vehicle stolen. I don’t want to be a victim. So I am excited about this, I am excited about the fact that we’re telling people,” said Governor Hochul.

Click here for the letter being sent out.