SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Actor, comedian, and screenwriter John Cleese is coming to Schenectady. “An Evening with the Late John Cleese” is set for October 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Proctors Theatre.

The English actor is best known as the co-founder of Monty Python and is celebrated for his work in “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and “Monty Python’s Life of Brian.” Cleese has also starred in “A Fish Called Wanda,” as well as the James Bond and Harry Potter franchises.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.