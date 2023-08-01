CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As we continue our coverage of the limping Adirondack Line, it remains a question of why the train does not continue service north to the remaining New York stops. NEWS10 has the answers to why the train just can’t go any further.

Wildfires and heat restrictions in Canada coupled with staffing regulations in the United States has hampered Amtrak’s ability to open the Adirondack Line to Montreal. But many New York law makers now wonder why the train cannot continue service to the other eight stops past the Spa City.

A confidential source close to the situation tells me the reason is simply a logistical problem with turning the train around.

I boarded the train in Schenectady to take the ride to Saratoga and check out the final stop.

Bruce Becker, Vice President of Empire State Passengers Association explains why this stretch cannot facilitate a turnaround for the Adirondack.

“It’s a single-track line north of Saratoga. There are passing sidings along that but none of those allow a train to be reversed direction. IE: [for] locomotives on the north end heading north, the train would have to be physically turned around. So, the locomotive would be on the south end if it were to proceed further past Saratoga,” said Becker.

Yet, Becker says other issues might be at hand, as well.

“Amtrak is also constrained by how many locomotives they have available,” said Becker.

Officials think Amtrak could just add another locomotive and that would solve the problem. But Becker went on to tell NEWS10 Amtrak does not have enough engine cars to run two per train.

“Amtrak does operate some trains with a locomotive on both ends of the train that would not require the train to be turned, and that is not what is currently happening in Saratoga,” said Becker.

NEWS10 reporter, James De La Fuente asked, “is this simply just not lucrative to continue this past Saratoga, at this point?”

“There were issues with the length of time a conductor and engineer can work on any given day and also the question of potential ridership not including Montreal as the destination,” answered Becker.

So, for now, Saratoga Springs is the furthest north the Adirondack will be able to go probably for the rest of the summer.