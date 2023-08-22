UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Adirondack Railroad services from Utica to Old Force are now restored after damage to the tracks from the severe storm on Aug. 8.

The Adirondack Railroad suspended passenger rail service to and from Old Forge and Tupper Lake on Aug. 11, but repairs have been fixed and services from Utica to Old Forge are now running as of Aug. 17.

“The efforts and collaboration from suppliers, our business partner New York State Department of Transportation, and staff and volunteers were extraordinary,” said Frank Kobliski, President, and General Manager. “This makes possible the return to service of about 75 percent of our scheduled trains, in time for the upcoming foliage season.”

Although Old Forge services are open, Tupper Lake suffered more serious damage. Kobliski advises customers to check the railroad’s website for updates on when services there will restart.

With fall around the corner, many Central New Yorkers can take advantage of the views and destination stops on the Old Forge Adirondack train ride or rail bike ride.

The trip runs from the Utica Station up to Thendara, then with a very brief stop in Thendara, a mile into the center of Old Forge, to view the beautiful Adirondack foliage. Then it then turns around and comes back.

Fall lovers can take advantage of riding the railroad on Thursdays and Saturdays for the four hour stopover at the Thendara train station where they can partake of local dining, shopping and other local experiences in Old Forge.

Both trains have snacks and refreshments on board. The Railbike Adventures depart from Old Forge and Thendara as well as from Tupper Lake.