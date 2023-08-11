UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Adirondack Railroad has suspended passenger rail service to and from Old Forge and Tupper Lake as repairs are being done on the track that was damaged by the storms on August 8.

Services to Old Forge should resume by August 17, according to Adirondack Railroad.

Tupper Lake suffered more serious damage, and customers are asked to check the railroad’s website for updates on when services there will restart.

Frank Kobilski, the president and CEO of the railroad says customers who purchased tickets for trains that have been canceled have been contacted and offered a choice of a refund or ride credits that can be used for other train tickets for up to a year.

Kobliski also said, “Our rail bike service in Old Forge and Tupper Lake is not affected by the damage and we are also able to operate our popular Beer & Wine trains that do not travel over the affected parts of the corridor.”

The railroad is working with local and state officials to fix the damage.