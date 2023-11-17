QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, the Adirondack Winery comes out in support of breast cancer research and awareness through September and October. On Thursday, the winery announced its fundraising total for 2023’s Drink Pink fundraiser.

The winery has announced more than $16,500 raised this year for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of the Adirondacks, a regional chapter of a national initiative by the American Cancer Society. The fundraiser started in mid-September, with all wine sales donated until the end of October.

“We are blown away by the support of our customers, staff, friends, family and community year after year,” said Adirondack Winery President and Co-Owner Sasha Pardy. “Giving back to the community is very important to us as a company and this disease has touched far too many people around us. Whether it’s a family member, friend, or customer – we want to be there to support.”

Every year, the winery’s Drink Pink Berry Breeze rosé goes on sale as a special way to commemorate fundraiser season. Gift baskets were up for raffle at the winery, making up more than $3,500 of funds raised alone.

The Queensbury winery contributed to a grand total of more than $55,000 raised for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of the Adirondacks this year. Over the last 11 years, Adirondack Winery has raised over $116,000 for the organization.