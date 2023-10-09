QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, Adirondack Winery in Queensbury puts on pink and raises money, glass by glass, for breast cancer awareness and research. This month, the winery hopes to raise $20,000 for its 11th annual Drink Pink Fundraiser.

Since Sept. 15, Adirondack Winery has been donating a portion of all sales to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of the Adirondacks, a chapter of the American Cancer Society. They’ll keep doing that until the end of October. The winery is selling specialty wines like “Drink Pink Berry Breeze,” and adding to a fundraising total of over $100,000 across the last 11 years.

“In the eleven years that we have done this fundraiser, I have spoken with so many customers and employees who have had their lives directly impacted by breast cancer,” said Adirondack Winery President and Co-Owner Sasha Pardy. “Beyond giving us an opportunity to raise money for a very worthy cause, Drink Pink is our chance to rally behind those in our community who need our support, to let them know we’re in their corner.”

There are special events benefitting Drink Pink planned through the rest of October at the winery’s new Queensbury tasting room and event space. The calendar includes:

Thursday, Oct. 12 Drink Pink Thursday Trivia – Disney themed 6-8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13 Wine bottle candle-making Taught by Lake George candle company Wax n’ Wix 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14 Drink Pink Comedy Night 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19 Make-your-own cocktail flight 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20 Drink Pink Paint & Sip Taught by Robin from Sip & Canvas 6-8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26 Classic rock music bingo Hosted by That Trivia Guy 6-8 p.m.



During Drink Pink, the Adirondack Winery is also selling raffle tickets for baskets with a total of more than $3,000 in gift cards, wine, overnight stays and more. The winery is also part of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of the Adirondacks cancer walk set in Glens Falls on Sunday, Oct. 22.