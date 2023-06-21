SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Men’s Basketball head coach, Adrian Autry, will be picking up a new sport on Saturday, June 24, as he will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium.

Saturday’s game marks SU Day at Yankee Stadium, a day to celebrate Syracuse University, which is put on by the University’s alumni association. A part of the ticket proceeds for this game will go to support the Syracuse University Multicultural Advancement: Our Time Has Come Fund.

Autry, who was named SU’s head basketball coach in March after Jim Boeheim’s 47-year tenure in charge of the Orange came to end, will trot out to the mound for his pitch shortly before the game officially starts at 4:05 p.m.

Tickets to Saturday’s game where the Yankees will take on the Texas Rangers can be purchased through the SU Alumni Association website.

The prices for the available tickets are:

$35 for the Grandstand Level

$45 for the Terrace Level

$59 for the Main Level

$89 for the Field Level

Ticket packages for fans to sit in the Mastercard Batter’s Eye Deck at the stadium, which also include food and beverage, are available for:

$99 at the deck’s main level

$129 at the deck’s field level

