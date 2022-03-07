(WSYR-TV) — New York Attorney General Letitia James released the top ten consumer fraud complaints that her office receives and ways to avoid common scams.

“Let this list serve as a warning to all New Yorkers to keep their guard up against scam artists,” said Attorney General James. “Consumers have been valuable in helping my office identify and eradicate fraud, and I urge them to remain vigilant and follow these tips.”

Top 10 Complaints

Internet

internet services and service providers, data privacy and security, digital media, data breaches, frauds through internet manipulation

Landlord / Tenant

security deposit releases, tenant-harassment

Retail Sales

price gouging, defective merchandise, poor customer service, pet stores, and animal breeders

Services

COVID-19 testing facilities, alarm companies, dry cleaners, restaurants, movers, services for personal household use

Automobile

sales, service, financing, repairs

Credit

debt collection, credit card billing, debt settlement and debt relief, payday loans, credit repair, credit reporting agencies, identity theft

Utilities

wireless and residential phones, energy servicers and suppliers, cable, and satellite

Home Repair / Improvement

repair issues, deceitful contractors

Health Clubs

inability to cancel memberships, inability to access facilities, refunds not provided, no response from clubs

Furniture / Appliances

defective merchandise, delivery problems, and service and repair issues

How to Avoid Fraud

Internet

do not use the same password for multiple accounts

enable two-factor authentication

check your accounts regularly for unauthorized transactions or suspicious activity

register with breach notification services

Landlord / Tenant

your landlord has 14 days to return your security deposit and must provide an itemized receipt describing damages if money is withheld, failure to comply may entitle you to double your security deposit

contact the local Department of Social Services if you have trouble paying rent

Retail Sales

report price-gouging for at-home COVID-19 test kits or other vital health, safety, and welfare goods to the Office of the Attorney General

Services

Misleading facilities should be reported to the Office of the Attorney General

Automobile

never sign any documents or leave the dealership with a car until you have carefully reviewed your paperwork

do not sign a blank document with numbers or terms not filled in

make sure what you sign is consistent with what you were told

ask for explanation on any fees or charges you do not understand and if they are required by law

Credit

debt collectors must provide you with key information about the origin and history of your debt within five days of communication

you have a right to dispute debt

collectors cannot harass you and must follow limits on how often you are contacted you

you cannot be sued or threatened of litigation on debts older than three years old beginning on April 7, 2022

Utilities

consumers who believe they have received a high utility bill from an error should contact the Office of the Attorney General

contact your utility company if you have trouble paying your bill for resources and payment plans

low-income individuals can apply to the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP)

Home Improvement / Repair

before entering a contract for home repairs, compare estimates and check with neighbors for references

you have three days to cancel a home improvement contract after signing it

Health Clubs

NY Health Club Law authorizes members to cancel memberships under certain circumstances

Furniture / Appliances

research the retailer’s return policy before a purchase

You can report to the Office of the Attorney General through this form or by calling (800) 771-7755.