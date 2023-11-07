SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kids and parents might see Aladdin and Jasmine at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo Tuesday, Nov. 7 on their visit to the zoo before performing at the Landmark Theatre.

Senzel Ahmady (Jasmine) and Adi Roy (Aladdin) will take a tour of the zoo and visit some of the animals before performing at the Landmark Theatre starting Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Before their opening night, members of the cast will be at the Zoo from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to see some of the animals, including the twin baby elephants and twin baby tigers.

Courtesy of Rosamond Gifford Zoo

Disney fans will be able to watch Aladdin and Jasmine sing and dance in 12 performances until Sunday, Nov. 12 at the Landmark Theatre.

Kids will discover a whole new world at the show which is adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” is brought to life in this musical.

“Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage,” stated NAC Entertainment.

In Syracuse, Aladdin will play on the following dates:

Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Broadway in Syracuse’s website.