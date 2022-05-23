ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Daniel Foster of Watervliet claimed his $1 million prize off of the New York Lottery’s Strike it Rich scratch-off game, announced on May 18. The winning ticket was purchased at Cumberland Farms located at 211 Troy-Schenectady Rd. in Latham.

Foster received his prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment totaling $546,840 after required withholdings, the New York Lottery said. According to the New York Lottery, they are North America’s largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.59 billion in the fiscal year 2020-2021 to help support education in New York State.

New York Lottery scratch-off games generated $4,231,742,980 in total sales during the fiscal year 2020-2021. School districts in Albany County received $49,949,303 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during the same fiscal year.