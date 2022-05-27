VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a Voorheesville Central School student making a terroristic threat. Police said an 11-year-old student was arrested following an investigation.

Police said another student came forward and said that the student was making threats of killing and shooting another male student. The student allegedly implied he has access to firearms and knows how to use them.

The threat was promptly investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and the juvenile was placed into custody.

Charged:

One count of making a terroristic threat (felony)

The juvenile was issued an appearance ticket to appear at the Albany County Probation Department at a later date. No further information is available at this time by the police.