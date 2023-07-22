ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An arrest has been made in connection to the homicide that occurred on July 4. Thaddeus Planas-Dove, 24, was charged with second-degree murder following an investigation by the Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit.

The shooting happened at an apartment on Second Street. Officers located Eduardo Montes with a gunshot wound to the torso. Montes was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police determined that Montes and Planas-Dove were involved in a physical altercation. Planas-Dove then shot Montes with a handgun.

Planas-Dove was also charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.