ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been sentenced for attempted murder, according to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office. Demetries Smith, 35, faces 75 years to life in state prison.

Smith was convicted of all charges in a seven count indictment following a jury trial back in February. His charges included first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted robbery, and three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The indictment alleged that on October 6, 2021, Smith attempted to cause the death of a victim during an attempted robbery in the area of 32 North Swan Street in Albany. Smith, along with a co-defendant, was additionally accused of attempting to cause the death of a second person on October 13, 2021 in the area of 604 Livingston Avenue.

Smith was also accused of possessing a loaded firearm on both dates, as well as on October 14 near 51 Broad Street. He was sentenced on July 14 at the Albany County Supreme Court.