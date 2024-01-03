ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the Albany police department continues to investigate the first shooting of the year NEWS10 speaking with community-based groups who say they can do more to help curb violence in the Capital Region.

The first homicide of 2024 happening within an hour of the new year. Pastors on Patrol, a group of religious leaders, mobilizing themselves throughout the Capital Region’s crime hot spots. The group is calling for more action from leaders to address the violence.

“We got the first day of the year, almost at the stroke of midnight, a homicide? And we’re still evaluating? There is something wrong,” stated Pastors on Patrol founder, Bishop Avery Comithier.

Bishop Comithier tells NEWS10 his group is making a difference simply by provided somebody to talk to in these neighborhoods. “The religious community whether it’s the Muslim community, whether it’s the Jewish, whether it’s the church, the Christian, you need those entities to represent those people that are in those communities,” stated Comithier.

He says the group is growing but they need help. “We need the mobile units to be able to infiltrate these areas and have a presence,” said the bishop.

Fifth Ward Common Council member Jahmel Robinson agrees with the bishop. “Pastors on Patrol are making a huge difference in the district, doing the boots on the ground and seeing how they can help the residents with better conflict resolution. And, just also having people to talk to it also just gives them hope,” said Robinson.

Albany police released the following statement to NEWS10, “We will continue to deploy our resources to that area as well as other areas in the city. Pastors on Patrol potentially could be one of those resources as we have worked with them in other areas of the city,” said Albany Police.