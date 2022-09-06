BOLIVAR, N.Y. (WIVB) — A school district in Allegany county is cracking down on phone use during class.

The Bolivar-Richburg School District said Monday that students must put their cell phones and other devices in their lockers from when class starts at 8 a.m. until the end of the day at 3 p.m. The policy includes cell phones, earbuds, smart watches or anything that can text.

A first offense will result in the phone being confiscated for the remainder of the day, a second offense will require a parent to come pick it up and a third offense will result in two detentions.

The district says that the move is about safety as well as creating a positive learning environment. They said that when the school district allowed phones during lunch periods, cyberbullying increased and there were more disciplinary referrals. They also said that phones were not being returned to lockers after lunch and became a distraction in the classroom.

This rule only applied for middle and high schoolers.