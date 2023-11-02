FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A gas station and market on Route 9 between South Glens Falls and Gansevoort has been in the works for a while, with a name promising more than the typical convenience store. Alltown Fresh is open at 1401 Saratoga Road as of Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Alltown Fresh bills itself on fresh, not pre-packaged, with sandwiches and other breakfast and lunch options made to order, as well as catering. In a Route 9 corridor with food options largely limited to global chains and other convenience stores, the intent at Alltown Fresh is to stay not only fresh, but also local, using ingredients from local-area growers where possible.

“At Alltown Fresh, we’re happy to feature lots of delicious and easy choices to fit our guests’ lifestyle and dietary needs,” said Chef Robert Colon, who will keep things cooking at the Fort Edward location. “Come on in and taste what our chefs have been working on.”

Alltown Fresh also carries fresh coffee, beer, and other food items, and offers free wifi and outdoor seating. Anyone who joins the store’s “Fresh With Benefits” loyalty program before next Thursday, Nov. 9, will save $1.00 per gallon of gas up to 20 gallons after making their first purchase inside the store.

Alltown Fresh Fort Edward is one of 16 stores the company operates, with locations in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire. Other New York stores are located in Livingston and Schenectady.