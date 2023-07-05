SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local restaurant in Syracuse will soon be featured on the famous food television program, ABR Roadshow!

America’s Best Restaurants — a media company focusing on brining attention to local, independently-owned restaurants — will be highlighting Syracuse’s Finally Ours Diner.

On July 18, America’s Best Restaurants will bring its “ABR Roadshow” to Finally Ours where it will feature popular dishes and on-camera interviews with the owners, David and Lisa Laffin.

ABR will be filming at the location, 3788 W Seneca Turnpike, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The episode’s premiere date will be announced on the diner’s Facebook page and can be seen on America’s Best Resteraunts’ website.

Finally Ours Diner opened back in 2015 after the Lafflin’s had worked at the Gardenview Diner in Liverpool and The Gem Diner in Syracuse. The opening of Finally Ours fulfilled their dream of owning their own diner.

Visitors can stop by the diner Tuesday through Sunday between 6:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.