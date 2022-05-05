UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk has announced that it will be returning with its in-person event this Saturday, May 7th at the Accelerate Sports complex at 5241 Judd Road in Whitesboro.

Parking will be located at MetLife off Second Street.

The following roads will be closed between 6:45 a.m. and 12:00 pm:

Judd Rd from Westmoreland to Halsey

Halsey Rd from Gibson to Judd

Gibson Rd from Halsey to Westmoreland

For additional information or to register for America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk, you can visit their website here.