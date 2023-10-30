CAMDEN, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Oneida County Sheriffs have reported that an Amish buggy was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the town of Camden on Monday, October 30.

Sheriffs were called to State Route 13 in the town, just west of Lovers Lane at approximately 7:30 in the morning on Monday, October 30. Further investigation determined that a buggy — being controlled by Alvin Glick and Daniel Gingerich of Williamstown — was traveling eastbound on State Route 13.

There, they met with a car — operated by James Van Winkle, also of Williamstown — who was also traveling eastbound and failed to observe the buggy. Van Winkle’s car then rear-ended the buggy and swerved to avoid contact with oncoming traffic. As he did so, Van Winkle’s car then exited the shoulder of the roadway before coming to a stop in a nearby farm field.

Van Winkle was subsequently transported to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse with non-life threatening injuries. According to Oneida County Sheriffs, no other injuries were reported, and the horse powering the buggy was believed to be in good health.

State Route 13 was also slowed to a single lane of traffic from Howard Road to Lover’s Lane while the crash was being investigated. As of 8:30 am, the road had been reopened to both lanes of traffic.

The accident remains under investigation. The Oneida County Sheriffs were assisted at the scene by the Camden Fire Department.