AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Amsterdam will be presenting its National Night Out. The festival will be held at Veteran’s Park on August 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The community building event will feature a variety of family-friendly activities, such as live music, a movie screening, the city swimming pool, and demonstrations by local police, fire and safety personnel, promoting police-community partnerships and camaraderie. The celebration will also offer an array of vendors, food and beverages, including free Stewart’s ice cream.

Veteran’s Park is located at 135 Locust Avenue in Amsterdam. The event is free and open to the public.