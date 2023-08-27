AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam’s ItaliaFest is slated for Saturday, September 9, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The event will be taking place on Bridge Street.
The event will offer vendors, Italian food, free bounce houses, Italian music, and food and drink specials all day long. A schedule of other entertainment offerings and events is as follows:
- 10 a.m. – Cops & joggers 5k
- 1 p.m. – Dance Force
- 2 p.m. – Pizza Easting Contest (sponsored by Lorenzo’s Southside)
- 2:45 p.m. – Music for Life
- 6 p.m. – Spaghetti Eating Contest (sponsored by Lorenzo’s Southside)
- Doug Ferony Music
- 9 p.m. – Fireworks