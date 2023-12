SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Animals at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo were given an afternoon to remember on Sunday, Dec. 17, as they received “enrichment gifts.”

Elephants, leopards, bears and more were given the gifts that contained food and toys wrapped in animal-safe packaging.

The zoo says these enrichment gifts engage the animal’s natural instincts, stimulate their senses and provide them with amusement.

Photos can be seen below: