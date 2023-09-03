BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Annal’s Angels 5k was held at Palmer Elementary School in Baldwinsville on Saturday, September 2, in memory of 11-year-old Maryella and 9-year-old Elizabeth Annal, who died in a car accident on September 3, 2020.

Three years after the accident, the community continues to rally around the family as they work to keep Maryella and Elizabeth’s memory alive and help the community in their honor.

“Just keep their memory alive and raise funds for whatever our organization organization is for-provide increasing reading literacy in the area. And we do book drives. We’re doing a distracted driving booth today, and we have a number of raffle baskets and silent auction items to help us raise money,” Tom Annal, the father of Maryella and Elizabeth, said.

A Koala Krawl fun run was also held for kids attending the event.

All proceeds from the 5k went to the endowment of the Elizabeth Annal Memorial Scholarship and the Baldwinsville Public Library.