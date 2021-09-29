Annual Arbor Day poster contest open for submissions

Trees blossom near the Unisphere, a spherical stainless steel representation of the Earth, in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Earth Day, April 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced its annual Arbor Day poster contest. DEC will accept original photo and artwork submissions through December 31.

Entries must feature trees within New York State and should be sent to arborday@dec.ny.gov. The winner of the contest will have their photo or artwork as the 2022 Arbor Day poster to commemorate the holiday.

“From the shade and wood products trees provide to their role in the fight against climate change, the benefits of trees are often underappreciated,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “I encourage all New Yorkers to join our annual celebration of trees by submitting art or photos that depict the beauty and importance of New York’s trees.”

Participants must include their name, address, and, if submitting a photograph, where the photo was taken. Everyone is limited to three submissions. Model consent forms are required for people in submitted photos.

The contest is sponsored by the New York State Arbor Day Committee, which includes DEC, the Empire State Forestry Foundation, the New York State Arborist Association, the State Department of Agriculture and Markets, and the International Paper Company.

More information about the contest is available on the DEC’s website.