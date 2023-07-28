CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police has found yet another credit card skimming device, this time in Cortland County.

State Police are warning residents to check for a credit card skimmer after one was found at Save A Lot Food on State Route 222 in Cortlandville.

The skimming device was found at the grocery store on July 24 and was fixed to a register.

Courtesy of New York State Police

According to police, an employee was making a purchase when he thought the keys on the credit card machine looked different compared to the other machines. The employee then pulled on the cover of the keypad, and a skimming device came off.

A trooper observed the skimming device seen in the photo above, and noted the device appears to have a keypad and a credit card scanner with a glue computer chip. The device also appeared to have a cellphone battery on the underside.

As mentioned earlier this month, State Police remind shoppers to change how they pay to increase shopping security. Mobile wallet services, like Apple Pay and Android Pay, are the safest because the device doesn’t touch the terminal and each transaction is unique.

In terms of finding a fraudulent device, they suggest looking for cracks or lose pieces and to lift the machine to make sure it’s real.