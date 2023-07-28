SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced today, July 28, that she has secured a court order against another Syracuse landlord, Troy Green and his company, Greenland Properties LLC.

A judge held that Green’s properties had significant violations including, poor security, broken elevators, broken doors, missing or inoperable smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors, cockroach infestations and plumbing leaks.

Green’s business will have to pay $299,000 in fines for the violations, along with a $5000 fine for false advertising that stated the properties were safe and sanitary.

More fines came down to Green individually who will have to pay $152,000 in criminal contempt fines, as well as $250 in civil contempt fines. He is also banned from owning, operating or managing any affordable housing properties in New York.

In a previous situation, Greenland Properties reached an agreement with the Attorney General’s Office to correct violations back in February 2022. The AG then sued the company for failing to comply with the agreement in October 2022.

Fines were levied against Greenland Properties in December 2022 for failing to fix the violations promptly.