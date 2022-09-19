UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Saturday, September 17th, Judge Anthony Brindisi was sworn in as the new Court of Claims Judge for the Oneida and Herkimer regions.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to be sworn in as a Judge in front of my closest family and friends. I am thrilled to continue to publicly serve in my hometown as a member of the judiciary and I will work every day to ensure equal justice under the law.” – Judge Anthony Brindisi Court of Claims Judge for the Utica region

Governor Kathy Hochul nominated Brindisi in May of 2022, who then received unanimous approval by the State Senate in June. The former Congressman and State Assemblyman was sworn in by the Presiding Judge of the Court of Claims, Judge Richard Sise in the Utica Court of Claims courtroom on the 17th. Along with Oneida and Herkimer, Judge Brindisi will also serve Lewis, Fulton, Montgomery, Madison, Hamilton, and St. Lawrence regions.

The Court of Claims is the official forum for claims against the State of New York and certain State-related authorities.