SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters were called to an apartment fire at 103 Riverdale Drive at 7:43 p.m. yesterday, August 5.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters saw a two-and-a-half-story wood-framed apartment building with heavy smoke coming from the front windows.

A crew began stretching a hose into the building, and additional units started to search for trapped victims.

No trapped victims were found, and several occupants escaped before fire crews arrived, according to SFD.

Firefighters were then able to locate the fire at a first-floor apartment. SFD said damage was mostly limited to the apartment where the fire started due to an “aggressive interior attack.”

Other apartments in the building did sustain some smoke and water damage, while the apartment where the blaze started suffered smoke, water and fire damage.

It took firefighters approximately 20 minutes to extinguish the fire, and the displaced occupants from the apartment building are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

A total of 38 fire personnel responded to the call, and no injuries to SFD members or civilians occurred.