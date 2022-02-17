ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Albany School District Superintendent and Albany Police, two people have been injured at the Albany High School. Two 14-year-olds, one with a weapon, got into a fight and a staffer was injured when they tried to intervene, according to Albany Police Public Information Officer Steve Smith.

One of the teens and the staffer are being treated for minor cuts due to the fight. It is unclear at this time if the injured teen was the one who initiated the altercation. Both the student and staff member are at Albany Med being treated for their wounds.

The Superintendent said that they discovered that a student had a weapon during lunch. Police said they have recovered the weapon.

A suspect has been taken into custody and investigation remains ongoing. Students were dismissed from school around 1:30 p.m., parents were notified.