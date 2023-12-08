ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a shots fired incident that took place near the Temple Israel of Albany on Thursday afternoon. Police say no injuries have been reported and that one person, identified as Mufid Fawaz Alkhader, was taken into custody.

Police said he fired two shotgun shells near the Temple. The incident resulted in the temporary lockdown of nearby St. Peter’s Health Partners facilities.

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins stated that police heard the suspect say “Free Palestine,” and the incident is now being investigated as a hate crime. The synagogue’s Rabbi said they would move forward with their Hanukkah celebration with the lighting of the first candle, saying “We need light in darkness.”

Alkhader has been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is expected to appear in court on Friday. The FBI Albany issued the following statement:

“Thanks to the swift coordination between the ATF, FBI, and our partners at Albany Police Department and New York State Police, Mufid Fawaz Alkhader has been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. More information will be provided by the United States Attorney’s Office following an initial appearance scheduled for tomorrow at U.S. District Court in Albany.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement on the incident, saying “Any act of antisemitism is unacceptable, and undermining public safety at a synagogue on the first night of Hanukkah is even more deplorable. As New Yorkers, we must stand united: this is not who we are. We reject hate, antisemitism and violence in all forms. And we have no tolerance for the forces of evil who are trying to tear our communities apart.”