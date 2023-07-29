SYRACUSE. N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An appellate court based in Rochester overturned a previous judge’s decision Friday, July 28, allowing the City of Syracuse to take steps towards taking down the Christopher Columbus monument downtown.

The court ruled against a decision made by State Supreme Court Judge Gerard Neri on March 22, which stated that Syracuse could not remove the Columbus monument. That decision supported a lawsuit filed by the Columbus Monument Corp., combating plans announced by Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh to remove the monument.

Now, the lawsuit has been ruled as premature by the Appellate Court since the City had not taken all of the administrative steps needed to remove the statue.

Even with this decision, Syracuse will still need to take more administrative steps to take down the statue. And the Columbus Monument Corp. can still file another lawsuit to block the statue’s removal once these steps are finished.

The lawsuit was originally filed in 2020 after Mayor Walsh first announced plans to remove the monument.