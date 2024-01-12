ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 9, Oneida County Sheriff Deputies responded to a reported stabbing at the Walmart on Rome Taberg Road in Rome.

Deputies were called to the Walmart after employees saw two males and two females in an altercation in the food section of the store, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol.

Employees told deputies that the two men began arguing with each other.

“They say that one man pulled a knife and then the other picked up a bottle and threw it, striking the man who had the knife. The two men then proceeded to throw bottles and cans at each other,” said the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

The two men who were fighting were separated by Walmart employees, but all suspects left the store before the deputies arrived.

The sheriff’s office says they gave the description of the suspects and told others to be on the lookout for them.

They were later located in Rome with the assistance of the New York State Police and Rome Police.

Deputies attempted to interview the subjects, but they were uncooperative and refused to speak to law enforcement. One of the subjects did sustain a cut that was non-life threatening. He refused medical treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

After reviewing security footage, deputies found out that a stabbing did not actually occur.

Due to the lack of cooperation, no arrests have been made.

If anyone was in the store and has any information, they can all investigators at 315-765-2226.