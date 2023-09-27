GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls Police Department released an update this week regarding a series of reported crimes by juvenile offenders in the city throughout the summer. The department said that arrests have been made, and the legal process is continuing – but there are few details that can be made public.

Over the summer, police made 16 penal law arrests on charges including assault and gang assault. Five parent and guardian arrests have also been made, some relating to the incidents themselves and others for parents and guardians failing to control the minors in question.

As the cases in question involve minors, the names of those arrested and the details of their crimes will not be made public. The juveniles involved have been processed through Warren County Family Court, which typically handles all cases involving minors. Arrest statuses and outcomes will not be made public.

“We continue to monitor the downtown area as well as the entire city regarding any new instances of activity,” the department said in a release on Facebook. “If you see anything that is of concern or illegal activity, please contact the Glens Falls Police Department and report what you see.”

The department can be reached by phone at (518) 761-3840.