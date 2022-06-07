AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Tuesday morning, Amherst police responded to a fire alarm that went off at a pregnancy services clinic.

Around 3 a.m., police went to CompassCare, which is located on Eggert Road near the border of Buffalo and Amherst.

When they got there, they say the building was on fire. Multiple fire companies responded, as well as fire investigators and a K-9 team from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident, which is being investigated as arson, resulted in two firefighters suffering minor injuries.

CompassCare, which describes itself as “a pro-life medical office” says that in addition to arson, the building was also vandalized with graffiti. On the side, the words “Jane was here” could be read.

CEO James Harden believes an abortion rights group called “Jane’s Revenge” was behind the incident.

In addition to the fire damage and graffiti at the Eggert Road building, officials say there was extensive smoke damage inside.