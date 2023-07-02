GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council (LARAC) has announced the list of artists and organizations set to get an injection of funding through its partnerships in 2023. Twenty-seven recipients will get funding, including six individual artists and many organizations across Warren and Washington counties.
The grand total of $91,805 comes via the New York Statewide Community Regrant Program. The funding has been dispersed across artists and groups with the goal of creating and bolstering affordable, accessible arts programming. The recipients are among 44 applicants.
Individual artists
- Andrew Daly
- Camille West-Wodicka
- Justin O’Rourke
- Laurie Miles
- Margaret Jacobs
- Thomas Mowatt
Warren County organizations
- Adirondack Ballet Theater
- Adirondack Theater Festival
- Adirondack Voices
- Glens Falls Community Theater
- North Country Arts
- North Creek Railway Depot Preservation Association
- Our Town Theater Group
- The Union Chapel Association of Sabbath Day Point NY
- Warren-Hamilton Counties Action Committee for Economic Opportunity
- Wiawaka Holiday House
- World Awareness Children’s Museum
Washington County organizations
- Agricultural Stewardship Association
- Amorak Youth
- Greenwich Free Library
- Hudson River Shakespeare Company
- Little Theater on the Farm
- Town of Salem
- Village of Fort Edward Canal Street Marketplace
- Village of Granville
Arts Education Grantees
- Bolton Free Library
- North Creek Railway Depot Preservation Association
- Queensbury Senior Citizens
“Congratulations to all the recipients of this year’s Community Arts Grant program,” said Mara Manus, Executive Director of the New York State Council for the Arts. “As an essential part of our arts and cultural sector, we wish these Warren and Washington county artists and organizations the greatest success as they deliver the critical benefits of the arts to our residents and visitors. Where the arts thrive, New York soars.”