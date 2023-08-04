GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council (LARAC) is no stranger to festivals. Every June and December, City Park downtown is populated by dozens of artists and artisans showing everything from traditional artwork to jewelry and carvings.

This weekend, a new one enters the roster. The LARAC Locals 40 Under 40 Fine Arts Festival hits the park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 5. The festival puts a special focus on younger artists, and will take up City Park for the day. All participating artists hail from Warren and Washington counties.

It’s a big time for young artists in the Glens Falls region. This week, artists are finishing up on Muralfest at the Shirt Factory, the first step in an ambitious 10-year public art plan. Last year, two large public murals and a series of electrical box paintings came downtown.