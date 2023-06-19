SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This September, Congress Park will be full of local art for sale – and admiring. Saratoga Arts has put out the call, and is seeking artists to take part in this year’s Art in the Park celebration.

Art in the Park is a chance for artists to set up shop at Saratoga’s Congress Park, showing off their work and selling to new appreciators. Applicants are welcome in mediums including drawing, painting, ceramic art, fine jewelry, mixed media, sculpture, photography, printmaking and fiber art. Applicants must show at least five examples of their work to apply.

All vendors must provide their own tents, tables, and other materials needed to display their art. Saratoga Arts assumes no responsibility for any theft or damage.

Art in the Park is set to run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. A rain date is set for Sept. 30. Applications close on Aug. 16.