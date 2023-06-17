ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — State lawmakers in the Assembly will be heading back to the Capitol to reconvene for scheduled session on Tuesday and Wednesday. Our Capitol Correspondent Amal Tlaige spoke with members in that chamber to find out what’s on the agenda.

“It’s more of the things that are, I’d say of a more … time sensitive nature, you know the other things will wait until January,” said Speaker Carl Heastie. The details for the Assembly’s agenda are still to be determined. “I haven’t discussed that, I haven’t gone over that with the members… some environmental issues, perhaps another look at criminal justice reform, some health issues you know it kind of runs the gamut,” he explained.

Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh confirmed she does not know what the schedule will be like come Tuesday, “I have not gotten a list of bills that are going to be considered or debated, I know that we had from last week a lot of our local bills still needed to get done.” Walsh said with the Assembly scheduled for two legislative session days, it’s unknown if they will take up controversial bills or just bills related to localities. “You know they could be road or bridge naming’s, it could be extenders for different taxes, it could be… what you would consider to be the things that don’t necessarily grab headlines, but are important to the localities that we represent. We have a number of those still to go,” she said.

Walsh said it’s best to leave the big ticket items for the states next legislative session in January – which could include the Wrongful Convictions Act, healthcare for undocumented workers and the Seneca Nation Gaming Compact plan which could potentially create a casino in the Rochester area.

Assembly woman Pat Fahy weighed in, “It is incredibly disconcerting, it impacts Rochester yet all of us were just finding out about it. Not sure if a casino is the right answer for downtown Rochester, but we need to hear from the members from the delegation as well as those local elected. So, I’d say that one’s very up in the air.” Lawmakers say even in the off session there will still be much for them to do leading up to January. We’ll keep you updated with the latest as session unfolds on Tuesday.