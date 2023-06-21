ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Assemblymembers spent their last day in Albany debating issues such as making organized competitions to hunt wildlife unlawful.

“It’s really the organizing, the promoting, the registration fee, the prize at the end that is what is prohibited,” explained Assemblymember, Deborah Glick.

Assemblymember Marjorie Barnes is against the legislation, saying the state raises pheasants every year.

“To feel like we are all offended, because wildlife gets killed in the state when the state actually raises them for that expressed purpose, in order to encourage hunting activities, I think it’s in itself an auspicious argument and an auspicious purpose for the bill,” said Barnes.

While the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation raises pheasants for hunting purposes, it does not host competitions.

This bill passed. If signed by the governor, it will take effect in November.

On Tuesday, the Assembly passed legislation that would protect New York doctors using telehealth to provide abortion services to patients who live in states where abortion is illegal.

“Our providers are doing the right thing and we want to make sure they are not penalized as a result. That’s why it’s important,” said Democratic Assemblymember, Amy Paulin.

Republican Assemblymember Mary Beth Walsh believes the legislation will cause legal challenges.

“We live in a country of 50 states that are supposed to be respecting each others laws and respecting the rule of law, and by doing this, it’s like New York is saying we know best, we know everything. What’s good for us is good for all of you and we are going to make sure we don’t comply with subpoenas, that we don’t extradite,” said Walsh. “We are going to allow complete shielding of doctors in our state to do whatever they want.”

The bill has yet to be sent to the governor’s desk.