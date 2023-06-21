ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The State Assembly has reconvened for a two day session scheduled until Wednesday. What once was on the agenda was the Seneca Nation Gaming Compact – which would create a casino in the Rochester area, but that’s been dropped from the docket. The Assembly passed a bill that would prohibit the disposal of radioactive chemicals into the Hudson River. This was part of a company’s plan to decommission the Indian Point Power Plant.

Sponsor of the bill, Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg debated on the floor for an hour and a half before it passed. Levenberg says this method of disposing of radioactive chemicals into our rivers has been done for years, but it’s time for a change. “We want to make sure that we don’t take advantage of our beautiful Hudson river to dump radiological waste in that has the potential to impact people’s health, biotia, and anything else in the Hudson River, and that we don’t take advantage of our beautiful natural resources in a way and consider it a dumping ground as it had been for so so many years,” she said.

And the Wrongful Convictions Act also passed earlier today. Making it easier for those convicted of a crime to bring challenges to their cases. Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay had reaction, “This is particularly difficult, because if I understand it right, if the laws changed, you can still go back and get it, so some of these instances these were done by please, and based on whatever the criminal law was then to go back and try to change people that may have made a right play at the time because of what the law was and otherwise changed it’s really hard to go back and let them say they had a wrongful conviction as a result of that.”

There’s also two significant bills up for debate. One would provide legal protections for telehealth providers who offer services to women in states where there are abortion restrictions. “We’re going to make sure that we can do everything that we can to continue to support women’s right to choose their own healthcare and rights to abortion access, safe and unimpeded,” said Levenberg. And controversial bill, Coverage for All – would expand eligibility for the Essential Plan to provide coverage for undocumented immigrants. However it’s unknown if that bill will be taken up in this two day session, or left for another time.