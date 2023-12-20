NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Assemblyman Al Stirpe announced on Wednesday, Dec. 20, that he will no longer be running for the 50th New York State Senate seat.

The position is currently held by State Senator John Mannion, who is running for the state’s 22nd Congressional District seat held by Congressman Brandon Williams.

On the Democratic side, Chris Ryan, a member of the Onondaga County Legislature, and Tom Drumm, a former Oswego County legislator, are still in the race for the State Senate seat. On the Republican side, Nick Paro, the Salina Town Supervisor, is also running.

Stirpe said in a statement that after much reflection and discussion with family, friends and colleagues, he “Can best serve the residents of my Central New York community by remaining in the People’s House and serving the residents of the 127th Assembly District.”