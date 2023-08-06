EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People flocked to East Syracuse Minoa Central High School , August 5, as Assemblyman Al Stirpe and Sunnking recycling center partnered to host a free electronics recycling event where people could get rid of their old electronic devices.

Stirpe helped direct traffic at the event and said people can rest assured their old electronics will be disposed of properly.

“It’s a good way of helping out,” Stirpe said. “People always have electronic junk stored in their basement, their garages, wherever, and this is a nice way to relieve it and you know that it’s going to the right place.”

Pre-registration was required given how popular these events have been in the past.

Sunnking will be holding another free electronics recycling event on Saturday, October 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Great Northern Mall in Clay. Registration information for that event can be found on their website.