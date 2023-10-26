BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead and the I-190 southbound has been shut down after at least two people appear to have been shot while inside a vehicle on the highway.

The truck that was hit by gunfire was confirmed to have been a Buffalo Sewer Authority vehicle. At least eight bullet holes were seen in it, including shots that went through the front windshield and side window.

At one point in the morning, more than two miles of congestion was seen in the southbound lanes. As police investigated the shooting, I-190 southbound was shut down from Exit 11 (Route 198) to Exit 8 (Niagara Street). By 12:30, all of the southbound lanes were blocked off and traffic was diverted off Exit 11.

Additionally, the left lane of I-190 northbound is closed due to police activity beyond the Niagara Street exit. People are being asked to avoid the area.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says her administration has been in contact with local officials regarding the incident.

News 4 will provide more details when they’re available.