At State Fair, Attorney General defends credibility of ‘dark report’ on Cuomo, won’t say if she’s running for governor

NEW YORK STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — She didn’t give an answer, but at the State Fair, New York Attorney General Letitia James said she was expecting the be asked if she was planning to run for governor next year.

“I’m focusing on the State Fair,” she said. “Focusing on enjoying these sausages.”

Sausage was among the many traditional stops James made at the State Fair. She had 25-cent milk, visited the butter sculpture, met State Police K-9 puppies and shook countless hands.

The Fair is the rare fun part of the attorney general’s very serious job. Most notably, the investigation done by her office is what resulted in Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation.

A report done under the watch of independent investigators determined that, as governor, Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

“The report speaks for itself,” said Attorney General James. “It was a very dark report.”

In his farewell address, Governor Cuomo said, “The Attorney General’s report was designed to be a political firecracker on an explosive topic and it worked.”

Cuomo’s legal team has outlined flaws in the credibility of certain parts of the 11 women’s stories.

When asked by NewsChannel 9 to defend why certain aspects were omitted, James said: “I think the report speaks for itself, but I don’t want politicize or undermine this report. At the end of the day, the 11 women spoke their truth and I believe the women.”

James says her office is working with district attorneys in five counties where the allegations against Cuomo took place. She’s sharing with them transcripts from interviews conducted during the Cuomo investigation, but said the DAs asked that the documents not be shared with the public.