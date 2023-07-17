SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tomorrow, July 18, will officially mark the end of the mask mandate at the Auburn Community Hospital for all patients and staff in most patient care areas of the hospital.

This will also include patients and staff who are not vaccinated.

Hospital personnel working with high-risk patients will continue to wear masks in line with the hospital’s “commitment to patient care,” said the AHC Covid-19 Response Team.

As cases have decreased, along with the patients hospitalized due to Covid, the hospital believes it can now safely make this decision.

Patients can still request that their caregiver wear a mask, and they will do so.

The AHC Covid-19 Response team says it will still continue to adjust their policies to best serve patients, which could include masking again during the fall to help limit the spread of the flu and other viruses.