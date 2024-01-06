AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Investigators of the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force (FLDTF) have arrested three Cayuga County residents after allegedly finding a “stash house” containing 801 grams of Cocaine and other drugs.

Rashaan C. Ingram, Danielle L. Ray and Alicia M. Warner were all arrested on Friday, Jan. 5, and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance after the FLDTF obtained a search warrant of Ingram’s residence or “stash house.”

The investigator’s search warrant looked into Ingram’s two vehicles, his residence or “stash house” and a third residence being utilized by Ingram all in Cayuga County that he used to allegedly conduct his illegal narcotics trafficking.

Investigators of the FLDTF had been investigating the illegal possession, sale and distribution of narcotics and illegal synthetic substances that Ingram allegedly conducted in the county before the search warrant was conducted.

Based on the investigation, during the execution of the search warrants, investigators located and secured the following:

Courtesy of The Finger Lakes Drug Task Force

801 grams of Cocaine HCL

71.1 grams of Cocaine Base (“Crack”)

27 grams of Dimethylpentylone (a synthetic or designer street drug commonly known as “molly”

Over $2,000.00 in US Currency

Ingram and Ray were arrested and charged with the following:

Courtesy of The Finger Lakes Drug Task Force Danielle L. Ray. Courtesy of The Finger Lakes Drug Task Force

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 1st degree (Class A-1 Felony)

Two (2) counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree (Class B-Felony)

(Ingram is currently being supervised by NYS Parole for a previous charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree until 2028)

Ingram and Ray were transported to Cayuga County Jail for Centralized Arraignment Proceedings (CAP) to see the presiding CAP Court Judge on Jan. 6 at 7:00 a.m.

Afterward, the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office requested Ingram and Ray be remanded to the custody of the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office for future court proceedings.

Alicia M. Warner was charged with:

Alicia M. Warner. Courtesy of The Finger Lakes Drug Task Force

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree (Class A-Misdemeanor)

Public Health Law Imitation controlled substances (class A-Misdemeanor)

Warner was processed on those charges and released with an appearance ticket for future court proceedings that will also be prosecuted by the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office.

The FLDTF is comprised of members of the Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office.

The FLDTF was assisted by the Auburn Police Department’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination Team (GIVE) in this investigation. The Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office will be prosecuting the case.

Anyone with additional information can call the FLDTF at 315-282-7540.