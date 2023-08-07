LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the fifth year in a row, Ava’s Awesome Lemonade Stand was back open in Liverpool on Sunday, August 6 serving up something sweet and raising money for childhood cancer research.

It has become a tradition for the Musci family to set up shop in the front yard of their home every year sometime in early August. 14-year-old Ava Musci was inspired to start the lemonade stand in 2017 after helping out at another stand.

“When I was younger I didn’t realize it at first because I was just like ‘Oh my God, lemonade stand!”‘ Ava said. “But as I got older throughout the years, I was like ‘Man, this is a good cause to do stuff for. It’s fun. It’s going to help people.”‘

Ava’s Awesome Lemonade Stand is set up in partnership with the national Alex’s Lemonade Foundation, which was founded to support cancer research in honor of Alex, a young girl who lost her battle with cancer. Ava explained, “Alex’s dream was to raise money for other kids who are suffering. It’s a really heartfelt story that her parents made this foundation to remember her and just keep her memory alive.”

Since their first year in business, Ava’s Awesome Lemonade Stand has raised more than $18,000. $2,330 was made in their 2023 event. “To think that she’s raised as much money as she has as just one child, one person, it just makes you realize what an impact many people could make if we choose to,” said Ava’s mother, Gracelyn Musci. “To be a part of that is really special.”

So far, the money raised has supported more than 300 hours of research, and the Musci family hopes to fund even more research in the years to come.

“I definitely think this is going to go on for a long time,” Ava said.

Gracelyn explained the event gets bigger every year they have it. This year they were joined by the Syracuse Corvette Club and received donations from Wegman’s and Costco.

Ava’s donation page will be open through the end of 2023. Her goal is to raise $3,000.

Ava’s page: Ava’s Awesome Lemonade Stand | Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer (alexslemonade.org)

Alex’s Lemonade page: Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer (alexslemonade.org)