QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, come to the Aviation Mall to get shredded – or rather, get your old documents shredded. The Aviation Mall is once again hosting a shredding event on Saturday, Sept. 16, and inviting all to bring their stuff.

Those looking to take part in shredding can arrive at the mall’s front east parking lot (in front of the food court) from 9 to 11 a.m. Any documents will do, including junk mail, tax returns, checks, files, folders, and personal information of just about any kind. The shredding is run by Utica-based document management company ConfiData.

Participants can bring as many as five boxes of documents. Boxes cannot exceed 24″ x 12″ x 10 1/4″ in size.

While you’re bringing your papers, consider taking some cans along, too. Non-perishable food donations will be collected throughout the shred day, benefitting the Open Door Mission in Glens Falls.