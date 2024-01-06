LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – An Avoca man has been arrested following an investigation into the sexual abuse of a child in Lockport.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Lolley, 34, of Avoca, was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau on a charge of sexual abuse in the first degree, a class D felony.

Authorities say that Lolley’s arrest follows an investigation into the sexual abuse of a 6-year-old girl that he knew. He has since been transported to the Niagara County Jail and is awaiting trial through CAP court.